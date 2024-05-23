LCSO seeking missing person

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating John Bradley Benford, 59-year-old W/M. Benford was traveling to Splendora TX. from his job in Cleburne TX. in a Red Mitsubishi Mirage and was last seen on video in the New Waverly area at a Chevron gas station on May 18, 2024. Benford’s phone records indicate that he made it to the Cleveland area near Hwy 105 and Hwy 59, around 11 pm that night. Benford has not had contact with his family, has not been active on social media, and has not used his Debit card since using it at the Chevron in New Waverly. Benford does not suffer from any medical condition and according to his sister, he is healthy.

If you have information that would help the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in locating Benford, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 936-336-4500.