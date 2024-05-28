Dava Denise Greak, 70, of Holly Lake Ranch Texas peacefully ascended into the arms of Jesus Christ Saturday, May 25th. She was born on January 12, 1954, in Gilmer, Texas to Paul Marion Tuel and Gwendolyn Marie Tuel. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Denise Loved Jesus and loved reading the Word of God, especially when Jesus was speaking. Denise loved all art and loved to paint. She was known for her guash paintings of trout and her oil paintings of the Impressionists. She displayed and sold her artwork in Marson Gallery in Houston Texas for many years. Denise also loved to help others with their skincare. She went to school and became a licensed esthetician and had her own business for many years in Liberty, Texas and, continued to help others and sell beneficial skin health products up until the time of her death. Denise loved to play backyard sports with her sons and their friends, and on most occasions was able to keep up with them. Denise enjoyed nature immensely and was an avid tree lover. Any ride through any woods was a pleasure for her.

Denise leaves behind for now, her husband Jimmy of Holly Lake Ranch, her son Patrick of Holly Lake Ranch, her son Michael of Houston, two grandsons, and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at Little Mound Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm with burial following at Little Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.

