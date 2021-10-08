LCSO SEEKING POSSIBLE SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assault in Liberty and adjoining counties involving Ethan Thomas Brown, DOB 9/28/1985.

Brown is currently charged with two separate incidents of sexual assault after an investigation by Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is known to frequent bars and dancehalls in the surrounding areas.

We are asking anyone with information regarding Brown to contact Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Mark Ellington at (936) 336-4500.