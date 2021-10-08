Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Cleveland’s Perez named finalist in competition
Next article
VFW PATRIOTIC ESSAY COMPETITIONS
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

LCSO SEEKING POSSIBLE SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assault in Liberty and adjoining counties involving Ethan Thomas Brown, DOB 9/28/1985.
Brown is currently charged with two separate incidents of sexual assault after an investigation by Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown is known to frequent bars and dancehalls in the surrounding areas.

We are asking anyone with information regarding Brown to contact Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Mark Ellington at (936) 336-4500.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2021