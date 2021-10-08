VFW PATRIOTIC ESSAY COMPETITIONS

The Nolan D. Pickett VFW Post 5621 and Auxiliary in Liberty announces two Patriotic Essay Competitions sponsored by the national Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

VOICE OF DEMOCRACY (Grades 9-12)

Since 1947, the VOICE OF DEMOCRACY Has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program for grades 9 through 12. Each year, nearly 75,000 students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. The students compete by writing and recording an audio essay of 3 to 5 minutes. This year‘s theme is “America: Where do we go from here?”. State winners receive an all expense paid trip to Washington, tour of the city, are honored by the national VFW and its Auxiliary, and receive their portion of $154,000 in national awards, the top scholarship being $30,000.

PATRIOT’S PEN (Grades 6-8)

Conducted nationwide, the PATRIOT’S PEN is a VFW-sponsored youth essay competition. Middle schoolers have an opportunity to write 300-400 word essays expressing their views on an annual theme. This year‘s theme is “How Can I Be A Good American?” More than 138,000 students participated nationwide last year. National winners from each state and eligible territory will receive at least $500. The first place national award is currently $5,000.

WHO CAN ENTER?

Liberty’s Nolan D. Pickett VFW Post will accept entries from students enrolled in any public, private, or parochial schools within ANY Liberty and Chambers County school districts. Home-schooled students are also eligible. Official entry forms will be distributed to school districts or may be requested to be delivered by mail directly from the post. Please contact Post 5621 VFW Auxiliary President Marsha Fregia for further information at marshavfwpost5621@gmail.com.

Deadlines for submissions are midnight October 31, 2021. All entries begin with and are submitted to the local VFW post. Entries may be submitted electronically or by email. Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state, and national level.