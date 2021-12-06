LCSO Seeks Public’s Help In Identifying Burglary Suspects

In the late evening hours of Wednesday, October 27th. two white males and one white female burglarized the Hull Drive-In business located at 2304 FM 770 North in Liberty County making off with an undetermined amount of stolen property but did include a business sign valued at approximately $1,500.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Daniel McMullan, security camera’s recorded these three suspects driving an older model white Ford single cab pick-up truck with longhorns as a hood ornament.

While parked at this location and in full view of the security camera, the blond haired female suspect dressed in a black tank top shirt, white skirt and wearing cowboy boots and a white male with dark hair dressed in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes pretended to be having vehicle problems while the third suspect described as a blond headed white male wearing a baseball cap, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and boots circled the buildings while making forced entry and then carrying out stolen items. Shortly afterwards, the same suspect went next door and snatched a Crunchy Chicken sign and placed it in the suspects pick-up truck and then all three suspects fled the scene.

According to Investigator McMullan, due to the fact there are three suspects involved in this burglary and theft case, they will be charged with the felony offense of Engaging in Organized Crime. McMullan further request that if anyone knows the identity of any of these suspect to contact him at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and provide a “tip” leading to their arrest. The identity of all callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and the tipster may receive a cash reward for information leading to that arrest.