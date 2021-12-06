A funeral service for Kenneth Lee Ripkowski, of Jacksonville, TX, is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton, TX, with a visitation one hour before. Connie Ramos will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, TX.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Mr. Ripkowski passed away December 3, 2021 in Jacksonville. He was born in Liberty, TX on June 23, 1946 to Felix and Ann (Zaruba) Ripkowski.

Kenneth was a loving and devoted family man. He was a CPA and held a BA in accounting from the University of Houston. Kenneth worked for ESM Satake of Houston, as well as City of Jacksonville. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, songwriting, playing his guitar, and singing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Patricia Rose Ripkowski.

Left to cherish Kenneth’s memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Susie Ripkowski, of Jacksonville; son, Kenny Ripkowski and wife Stacie of Cypress, TX, and daughter, Jenni Cudd and husband Stephen of Gallatin, TX. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Abigail, Caleb, Bethany, Ethan, and Canyon; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Ripkowski, Stephen Cudd, Reed Touchstone, Roland Anderson, Jim Norwood, and Ed Barnett.

Rather than customary condolences, donations in memory of Kenneth Ripkowski can be made to Houston Area Parkinson Society @ 713-313-1621.