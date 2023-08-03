LCSO warns of scammer

LIBERTY – A scam artist has been preying on local residents and now the Liberty County Sheriff's Office hopes to prevent anyone else from falling victim.

Last week several calls came into the LCSO, suggesting a male subject had called them from the number (936)-337-5400, claiming to be either "Captain David Meyers" or "Major David Meyers."

That name may ring a bell, as the real Capt. David Meyers is the head of the investigative division at the sheriff's department.

The caller appears to be calling area residents, claiming they have warrants out for their arrest and need to handle the outstanding costs before they are arrested.

The subject apparently will provide no other information and told individuals they must pay through a Bitcoin kiosk.

"The male subject, from what we are being told, is very convincing in making the complainants feel that if they do not comply with the guidelines of where to make the payments, that they will go to jail," said Meyers.

During Meyers own investigation into the calls, he actually spoke to the scam artist.

"I personally spoke with a male subject who identified himself to me as 'Major David Meyers.' Prior to me informing him of my information, he told me that if the female complainant who was with me at the time of the call (name withheld at her request) did not comply with sending the money, she would be arrested," said Meyers.

At that time, Myers informed the subject that he was, in fact, actually Meyers, and the man went as far as to taunt him.

"Well, I tell you what, I make a lot of money doing this, and you will never catch me," the man told Meyers before hanging up the phone.

According to Meyers, at least one victim is out a substantial amount of money and paid the scammer.

In a statement, Meyers clarified that the LCSO does not make calls soliciting money or take payment via Bitcoin.

"I highly encourage anyone who experiences these types of calls to contact the Sheriff's Office to report the incident," said Meyers.

You can contact the LCSO for any non-emergency issues at 936-336-4500.