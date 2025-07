Volunteer firefighter Lt. Mathew Miller (left) receives Firefighter of the Year from Chief Brian Hurst at the Liberty Fire Department’s annual awards banquet. Earlier in the night, Miller also received Top Responder and Rookie of the Year.

Capt. Sean Crump (left) receives Firefighter of the Year from Chief Brian Hurst at the Liberty Fire Department’s annual awards banquet.

Liberty Fire Department Assistant Chief Martin Trahan (back left), Chief Brian Hurst, former assistant chief Charles Lamberth III, former chief Jamie Galloway, Medical Director Dr. Steven Ellerby, Misty Dulaney, former assistant chief Dennis Beasley (front left), J.B. Sheperd, Oscar Cantu and Larry Kudro attend the department's annual awards banquet.