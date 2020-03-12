LHS students help secure elections

The Liberty High School Construction Tech class received a certificate of appreciation from the Liberty County Elections Administrator for assembling the security case that houses the Texas Secretary of State Tabulations machine for Liberty County.

This computer is a gap spaced secure computer system that functions as the tabulating computer for Liberty County elections.

"This enhances the security of our local elections by having this secure locking cabinet for this vital computer,” Elections Administrator Klint Bush said.

The high school's Construction Tech class assistant teacher Ryan Daniel had his students assembled the security case several months ago to aid in the security and integrity of Liberty County Elections.