HD Lady Cats powerlifters for State Meet

Autum Champagne qualified for her fourth state powerlifting meet with her second place regional finish this past Saturday morning.

Coach Kay Tebo is very excited, “Congratulations! Look out state, here they come!”

“They” refers to teammates Sarah Taylor and Bianca Aguilar, both of whom qualified to make the trip to state.

Sarah is a sophomore and will lift at the state meet for the first time. Bianca is a freshman and is an alternate for the state meet. All four of the school’s female powerlifters qualified for the regional meet. Sophomore Samantha Rose, despite a valiant effort, did not qualify for the state meet.

The state powerlifting meeting is set for March 20 in Waco at the Extraco Center. Hull-Daisetta hosts six powerlifting meets each January and February and has sent lifters to the state meet each of the last five years.