Liberty County inmate dies from self-inflicted injuries

LIBERTY — An inmate at the Liberty County Jail has died from apparent self-inflicted wounds.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers, John McComb was transported by ambulance to the Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center Thursday in critical condition.

After arriving at LDRMC, it was decided he needed to be transported to a larger medical facility that could treat his injuries.

According to Meyers, McComb succumbed to his injuries around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

McComb had an extensive arrest history and was being held in the county jail with no bond on charges of Aggravated Assault and a parole violation.

According to Meyers, the LCSO and Texas Rangers are investigating, with the Rangers taking the lead.