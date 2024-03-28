Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Robbie C. Oaks
Liberty County inmate dies from self-inflicted injuries

Russell Payne
russell.payne@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
News
LIBERTY — An inmate at the Liberty County Jail has died from apparent self-inflicted wounds. 

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers, John McComb was transported by ambulance to the Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center Thursday in critical condition.  

After arriving at LDRMC, it was decided he needed to be transported to a larger medical facility that could treat his injuries. 

According to Meyers, McComb succumbed to his injuries around 6:30 p.m. Friday. 

McComb had an extensive arrest history and was being held in the county jail with no bond on charges of Aggravated Assault and a parole violation. 

According to Meyers, the LCSO and Texas Rangers are investigating, with the Rangers taking the lead. 

