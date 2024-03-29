Robbie C. Oaks, 98, of Wimberley, Texas, and formerly of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Wimberley. She was born on January 31, 1926, in Polk County, Texas, to the late Robert E. and Willie M. Wright Cherry.

Robbie spent her early years attending school in Daisetta and Liberty. She was a devoted Heights Baptist Church in Liberty member since the late 1950s. Throughout her career, she worked diligently in various roles at several grocery stores in Liberty County and later as a clerk with the City Utilities Department. Known affectionately as “Ms. Robbie” and loved by many in the community. Robbie was passionate about working on crossword puzzles and reading and was renowned for her exceptional cooking skills, especially her famous turkey and dressing.

A woman of strong faith, Robbie had a heart of gold and cared deeply for everyone around her. She was actively involved in her church, teaching Sunday school and offering unwavering support to her daughters and their involvement in school activities. Her sharp mind remained evident until her passing, as she diligently tackled crossword puzzle books.

Robbie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, James L. Oaks; and her brother Howard Cherry. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly, Carol Williams Tait of Wimberley, and Judy King and husband David of Miles. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Marcus King and wife Vicki, Katherine King Kolodziej and husband Leon, Richard Williams and wife Donna, and Robert Williams; along with her great-grandchildren: Brittany Anthony and husband Casey, Sabrina Davis and husband Nick, Caleb Williams, Kensie Williams, Keely Williams, Megan King, Sarah King, Richard Levelle, Emily King, Rihanna, Kolodziej, and Maddie Kolodziej; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Marcus King, Richard Williams, Robert Williams, and Caleb Williams will be honorary bearers for her graveside service and committal. The service will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10 AM in the Liberty City Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Groover officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.AllisonFuneralService.com