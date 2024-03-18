Liberty County Jail changes visitation schedule

LIBERTY — The Liberty County Jail has announced a change to its visitation schedule effective immediately.

According to LCSO Capt. David Meyers, the jail will no longer be open for visitation to the public seven days a week and will instead only be open Wednesday-Sunday.

Visitation times will now be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days.

According to Meyers, a recommendation was made to the sheriff, who approved the suggestion.

The jail remains open on the weekends to help facilitate individuals who work and have a difficult time visiting inmates during the week.

Again, this change has taken effect, and the jail will now be closed to visitors on Monday and Tuesday.