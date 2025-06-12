Liberty County preps for hurricane season

CenterPoint representatives, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (center left), County Emergency Management Coordinator Antwyne "AJ" Johnson (center), Alicia Dixon of CenterPoint (center right), County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Madison Gonzalez, Chief Deputy Billy Knox and Sheriff Bobby Rader gather as CenterPoint donates a generator to the county on Thursday, June 5. CenterPoint's Community Generator Donation Program is part of the company's Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative. CenterPoint aims to donate 20 backup generators across its 12-county region.