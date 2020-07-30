Liberty Elks donate to LCSO

On Thursday afternoon it was difficult to tell because of the masks but there were wide grins on the faces of all of the Liberty Elk Lodge No. 2019 members and LCSO personnel who attended the very gracious gift donation of 50 full face shield/droplet protection mask donated to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office by the Elks Lodge. Such generous gifts to deserving groups and organizations is not unusual for this Elks Lodge as they quite often donate to Veteran organizations in the way of food and financial support as well as sponsoring an annual Christmas “Sweetheart” program for special needs children and a host of other community projects in the local area.

All gifts and support are provided only through their own fund raising projects and donations from the public… as well as occasionally from their own pockets. “Elroy” quite often attends schools and special events to the glee and wide-eyed enjoyment of children and even to display how the protective shields are to be worn as Elroy did today for the Sheriff’s Office.

It was obvious from the way the Elks Exalted Ruler, Benny Earp and Drug Awareness Chairman B.F. Williams described their community efforts that they, along with their attending Elk members, are proud of their supportive efforts dealing with drug awareness, disabled veterans and the many children they encounter in their day to day operations. And on this day they could add one more organization that appreciates their “above and beyond” generous nature, the deputies of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. This sends a strong statement that your local law enforcement agencies are supported by your local community service organizations such as Elks Lodge No. 2019.

Sheriff Rader said that he and his deputies deeply appreciate this, perhaps, life-saving gift of protective face shields as they will be distributed to the deputies to be worn by both the deputy and any prisoner, witness or victim they may transport to assure the safety and well-being of both parties. He also said this is an important safety factor as so many first responders are now working in questionable environments and in personal contact situations that often times these face shields may be the difference between sickness and the health of the LCSO deputies as well as the public they are serving.

The Elks Exalted Ruler, Benny Earp also added that if anyone wished more information about their Elks Lodge or wished to make a financial donation that he can be reached at his cell number of 936-334-4226.