Jaymie Darrell Tate, 1946–2020

Jaymie Darrell Tate, 74, of Dayton passed away peacefully on July 20, in Houston, with the love of his life, Linda Scheetz Tate, by his side. He was born on March 21, 1946, in Ullin, Illinois, to the late Bill and Vina Futrill Tate. Jaymie grew up in Golden Gate and attended Edwards County High School.

In December 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. During his time in the Army, he worked in engineering building bridges and roads in Mecon Delta. Jaymie returned to Illinois in December 1967 after he was honorably discharged from the Army. He soon met the love of his life, Linda Scheetz by chance encounter. The two were set up on a blind date by mutual friends and five months later, they were married.

Jaymie began working as a roughneck on the oil rigs in Fairfield, Illinois. Eventually, they moved to California where he worked on the layout crew building roads and highways. A few months later, they came back to Illinois and Jaymie started working at Montgomery Ward stores servicing lawn equipment. The company sent him to various trade schools for training on everything from small engines to central heating, air conditioning, and boiler systems. Throughout his time with Montgomery Wards, they lived in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. In 1972, Jaymie and his family relocated to Texas. He then began working for Tisdale Company, working on Exxon marine ships and Exxon plants on their heating and air conditioning. Jaymie also worked in industrial air conditioning and refrigeration for Johnston Refrigeration Company and Goose Creek ISD. In the mid-1980s, Jaymie transferred to Barbers Hill ISD to work in their maintenance department. He worked his way up to supervisor of maintenance before his retirement in June 2008. He was instrumental in setting up shelters at the district for hurricane Rita and the construction sites for the new schools.

Jaymie pursued many interests, some of which included his love of hunting, fishing and deep-sea fishing. He also enjoyed vegetable and rose gardening. Jaymie was tender-hearted, stubborn and knowledgeable beyond his years. He always had a personality that attracted people to him and was a champion of women and children, the first to defend them in need. Jaymie was admired by so many for his expertise in his field and his ability to fix all things mechanical. He also liked tinkering on tractors, cars and ATVs. Jaymie was a great storyteller, very descriptive in his tales, captivating his listeners and keeping them in laughter. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face.

Jaymie was a member of the American Legion Post No. 512 in Dayton. In 1970, he was awarded an elite membership by the governor of Kentucky in the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

Jaymie was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Jackie Tate, Judy Tate, J. Jerry Tate and Jimmy Tate. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of 52 years, Linda S. Tate of Dayton; his children, Sherri Tate Stewart and Steven Tate of Dayton; his grandchildren, Ashley Tate Carter of Woodville, Tyler Stewart of Houston and David Stewart of Dayton; his great-granddaughter, Lilith Blair Carter; his brothers, Joseph William Tate of Carmi, Illinois, and Jarrell “Les” Tate; lifelong friend, Bruce Meritt of Houston; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Steven Tate, Tyler Stewart, Bruce Meritt, Brian McClain, Chuck Mulkey and Bill Shook. Honorary pallbearers are Airman First Class David Stewart, Kevin McClain Sr., Dan Huffman, Jerry Killion and Wade Rainey.

Friends were invited to visit with the family on Wednesday evening, July 22, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service with military honors was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal immediately followed in Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

