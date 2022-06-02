Liberty PD launches Operation RU OK?

This week the Liberty Police Department will kick off a new program focused on the well-being of older residents throughout Liberty.

The RU-OK? Program is a FREE service that establishes a prearranged time for participants to receive a regular phone call inquiring about their welfare. During the call, participants are asked, “Are You OK?” If they answer “yes,” they may simply hang up and continue their day. If a concern is expressed, the Operation RU-OK volunteer caller will determine the nature of the matter and if some sort of response is necessary.

Unanswered calls or busy signals are called back. If there is still no response, the volunteer caller may request that an officer be dispatched to the location for a welfare check.

Sgt. Christopher Watson oversees the program, which he came about after discussing a similar program that another officer was familiar with in another community.

“I looked into the program and seen that it would be a good fit for the citizens of Liberty,” said Watson.

Participants in the program will receive a call at least once a week from a trusted volunteer in the program.

The checks are designed to deliver peace of mind to the participants and their families, especially those that are separated by significant distances from a loved one.

“I hope to see a change in awareness about our senior citizens and that we need to devote more time and energy towards those individuals,” he said.

When filling out the application, residents will be asked to give two emergency contacts if volunteers are unable to reach participants. They will also be asked to provide any relevant medical information that can be used if there are any issues.

Watson also hopes to find community volunteers for the program and hopes to establish connections with local churches to assist in making calls on behalf of the department.

Any church or community organization interested in participating is asked to contact Watson for details.

According to Watson, the program will also be open to residents dealing with disabilities or mental health issues on a case-by-case basis.

Watson has high hopes for the program and its eventual expansion to other Liberty County communities.

“My goal is to get it started and hopefully work with some other local agencies to get it expanded,” concluded Watson.

For more information on the program or an application, call Liberty PD at 936-336-2940, or email cwatson@cityofliberty.org.