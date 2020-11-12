Liberty suspends occupancy certificate requirement

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Liberty council members heard from a houseful of unhappy realtors Tuesday evening.
Tuesday night, the council officially canvassed the vote of the local election, delayed from May to November, and Municipal Judge Mike Little swore in the reelected mayor an council members — Mayor Carl Pickett, Councilor David Arnold, Councilor Chipper Smith and Councilor Neal Thornton.
