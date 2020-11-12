Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
LHS Softball hits a triple
Next article
October Marriages

Liberty suspends occupancy certificate requirement

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Liberty council members heard from a houseful of unhappy realtors Tuesday evening.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Tuesday night, the council officially canvassed the vote of the local election, delayed from May to November, and Municipal Judge Mike Little swore in the reelected mayor an council members — Mayor Carl Pickett, Councilor David Arnold, Councilor Chipper Smith and Councilor Neal Thornton.

Liberty’s City Hall council chamber had a full house Tuesday night, and council members got an earful from residents unhappy ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2020