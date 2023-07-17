Liberty woman arrested with Fentanyl laced ecstasy

LIBERTY – On Sunday, July 16, at approximately 1:39 PM, Officer Justin McGraw, of the Liberty Police Department (LPD), was patrolling in the 2000 Block of US Hwy 90, in Liberty, when he observed a vehicle make an unsafe lane change. Officer McGraw conducted a motor vehicle registration check on the vehicle, a gray, 2018, Nissan Rogue, and learned that the registration had expired almost seventeen 17 months prior.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle was stopped at 2770 US Hwy 90 in the Chevron parking lot. As Officer McGraw identified the driver, Lacey Ann Parrish, 30, of Liberty, he detected the distinct odor of marijuana. Officer McGraw requested LPD Officer K’Tisha Martin to join him at the scene while he conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Upon conducting the search, Officer McGraw discovered a small, orange, James Avery jewelry box which contained seven pills of various shapes and colors. Through experience and training, Officer McGraw recognized the pills and believed the pills to be Ecstasy, or methylenedioxymethamphetamine better known as MDMA. The suspected drugs were tested, and the results were positive for MDMA and fentanyl. Lacey Parrish was arrested and transported to the Liberty County Jail where she was charged with Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 >=1G<4G, a 3rd Degree Felony.

“In the past few months, we’ve seen an uptick in the amount of fentanyl cases in our area,” LPD Chief Gary Martin explains, “and its presence is something we simply cannot dismiss. Let’s face it, this drug is powerful and extremely deadly.”

The chief further stated, “Our agency has investigated at least two deaths, over the past few months, which were linked directly to IMF overdose so getting this information out to the public is paramount. As a law enforcement agency, we’ll continue to pursue those who possess and deal any type of illicit drugs, but I feel that it is of the utmost importance that the public is always made aware of the danger that a synthetic opioid like fentanyl represents.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), “Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic (lab-made) opioid that is approved, by the Federal Drug Administration, to treat severe pain related to surgery or complex conditions. Over the past decade, fentanyl that is made and distributed illegally (sometimes referred to as IMF or illegally made fentanyl) and other illicit synthetic opioids have been increasingly found in the drug supply. During this time, fentanyl and related substances have contributed to a dramatic rise in drug overdose deaths in the United States.”

The NIDA also states, “People both knowingly consume fentanyl and other synthetic opioids and unknowingly consume them when they are mixed into or sold as other drugs, such as heroine, cocaine, or counterfeit pills. Because fentanyl is about 50 times stronger than heroine and up to 100 times more potent than morphine, a lethal dose can be very small. Using a drug that has been contaminated with or replaced by fentanyl can greatly increase one’s risk of overdose.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, “Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to IMF, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroine-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.”

The CDC also points out that “Fentanyl may be obtained in a variety of forms including, but not limited to, liquid and powder. Powdered fentanyl is a chameleon-like drug because it looks exactly like many other drugs. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroine, cocaine, and methamphetamine or formed into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be completely unaware that their drugs have been laced with fentanyl. In its liquid form, IMF may be found in nasal sprays, eye drops, and dropped onto paper or small candies.”

“Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Even in small doses, these drugs can be deadly. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl,” from the CDC.