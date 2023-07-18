Naked as a jailbird

LIBERTY – An inmate provided quite the show after escaping the Liberty County Jail and following a brief chase law enforcement had their scantily clad man in custody.

Early last Friday evening, news arose of a breakout at the jail and a heavy police presence was seen around town following the escape of Shawn Dale Jordan, 44, who was discovered half-naked.

According to LCSO Capt. David Meyers, an EMS call was made to the jail, at which time Jordan escaped the jail through an opening in the sallyport at the rear of the building.

Jordan, who was fully clothed at the time of his escape attempt, managed to scale a barbwire fence where he was injured when he lost his jail-issued pants and shorts.

By 9:30 p.m., law enforcement agents had tracked Jordan just a short distance away in a wooded area along the railroad tracks between the jail and My Little Kitchen off US 90, where he was taken into custody without incident.

“He was found in that area by bloodhounds,” said Meyers. “He yelled out to deputies and came out with his hands up.”

During his arrest, officials gave Jordan a new pair of pants before transport to the Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center.

Jordan was incarcerated at the time of his escape on charges of possessing a controlled substance and a felon possessing a firearm. He was arrested and booked on those charges by the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's office on June 30.

He now faces escapes charges.

In a subsequent incident that evening, jail guards and investigators encountered an altercation in one of the jail's dormitories, resulting in a deputy being transported to the hospital for injuries.

During the altercation, the deputy was rendered unconscious after being headbutted by an inmate multiple times. He was checked out and released and has returned to work.