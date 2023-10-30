LPD investigates terroristic threat at Sonic

LIBERTY – On Thursday, Oct. 26, at approximately 3:37 p.m., Officers of the Liberty Police Department responded to Sonic Drive-In, located at 1821 US Hwy 90 in the City of Liberty, in reference to a terroristic threat.

Reportedly, a threat was made by an unknown actor that a bomb had been planted somewhere on the premises.

LPD Officers cleared the parking lot of patrons and ensured that all employees had safely exited the building before searching for any suspicious packages or objects that may have been located at the restaurant.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the threat was a hoax.

Evidence of the threat was collected at the scene and LPD will continue this investigation.

According to Texas Penal Code Sec. 22.07 (a), a person commits an offense if he threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to: (1) cause a reaction of any type to his threat by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergencies; (2) place any person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury; (3) prevent or interrupt the occupation or use of a building, room, place of assembly, place to which the public has access, place of employment or occupation, aircraft, automobile, or other form of conveyance, or other public place. An offense under this section is a Class B Misdemeanor.