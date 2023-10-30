Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween just around the corner, the Staff and Officers of the Liberty Police Department hopes everybody is gearing up for a great night; however, mostly, the department wishes folks to have a safe time as well. Here’s a few tips to help you get the most out of an evening filled with ghouls, goblins, and ghosts.

Be sure to look in all directions before crossing the street.

Don’t wear masks, or other face coverings that impair your vision. Wigs should be fireproof and should also not restrict vision.

Never use realistic replica firearms as part of your costume. Swords or knives should be constructed from pliable materials.

Children should wear comfortable costumes and shoes that fit properly. This will help to avoid falls.

No matter what kids think about it, follow your children around.

Parents should know what route their children will be taking.

Children should walk, not run, while making their trick-or-treat rounds.

Stay on sidewalks, if available, not the streets, and avoid backyards, shortcuts, and alleys.

Pets should be moved inside on Halloween night.

While many want to join in on the festivities, it’s always best not to leave your home completely unattended on Halloween night.

At least one responsible adult should escort children while trick-or-treating.

Make sure all children stay with their group.

Adult chaperones or escorts should carry flashlights.

Designate a specific time for your children to return home or meet in a pre-determined location.

Make sure your children understand that they should never accept rides from strangers, and they should also never enter the homes of strangers.

Don’t allow children to consume treats until they’ve been properly inspected.

Don’t allow children to go out on Halloween night alone.

Preferably, children should be taken trick-or-treating in the daylight hours; however, if they’re taken after dark, ensure they’re visible with reflective clothing or strips of reflective tape and glow sticks.

Drivers should remain alert for trick-or-treaters. Drive slow in areas where trick-or-treaters are more likely to be found. Watch for pedestrians entering the roadway from between parked cars or from behind plants and trees.

Report any suspicious or criminal activity to your local law enforcement agency. In emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

We hope these tips help you, your family, and friends enjoy a safe and happy Halloween celebration.