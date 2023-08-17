LPD makes arrest in Happy Chap’s murder

LIBERTY – Law enforcement has concluded a nearly two-year investigation into the tragic killing of a cashier at Happy Chap’s and is one step closer to bringing closure to the case.

Officers with the Liberty Police Department have now made an arrest in the murder of Gurjitpal Singh, 22, who was shot twice while working behind the counter on Sept. 6, 2021.

According to Lt. Mike Parrish, LPD officers accompanied by the Texas Rangers arrested Doy La Frince Minix, 43, of Liberty, around 2:34 p.m. Wednesday at PTC Liberty Tubular without incident, where he is employed.

The investigation, which is still underway, is being conducted by lead investigators Rolando Aguilar, a Detective assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Liberty Police Department, and Texas Ranger Joshua Benson of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to Parrish, evidence was collected early in the investigation that initially identified Minix as a person of interest; however, as the investigation continued, probable cause was developed, which led to the issuance of a warrant by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Stephen Hebert.

Minix was transported to the Liberty County Jail, where he was booked in and released to the jail staff. At the time of this release, no bond amount has been set.

According to Parrish, the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be available when appropriate.