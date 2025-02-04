Missing Man's Vehicle Discovered, Search Continues Posted in: News A vehicle belonging to John Bradley Benford,59, was discovered by volunteers over the weekend near Cleveland submerged in the river off CR 388. J and J Wrecker Service helps the Liberty County Sheriff's Office retrieve a vehicle outside of Cleveland belonging to a missing man that has not been seen since last spring. John Bradley Benford has been missing since May of 2024 when he was last seen leaving a family member's home in Fort Worth on his way to the Splendora area. CLEVELAND— The vehicle of a man who has been missing since heavy floods gripped the area last spring was discovered ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!