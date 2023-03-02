New arrival to Boerne jailed on Liberty County child-sex case

A Boerne newcomer found himself behind bars Monday afternoon on a Liberty County warrant that accuses him of sexually violating a 14-year-old girl.

Cullen Elledge, 30, was charged with the second-degree felony of indecency with a child March 1, 2022. He was arrested in Harris County later that month and released on a $30,000 bond, but a records check indicates the case has not yet been heard by a grand jury in Liberty County.

Elledge was booked in the Kendall County Jail Monday for violating bond conditions tied to his arrest last year and was picked up by Liberty County deputies Tuesday, according to the Liberty County warrant deputy.

According to investigators, the former Deer Park resident is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in February 2022 when Elledge was 29.

Elledge only recently moved to Boerne.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit drafted by Liberty County Investigator Sean Mitchell and inked by Precinct 4 Justice Larry Wilburn, a father accused Elledge of getting the child drunk during a party at the father’s house.

The affidavit alleges that after Elledge performed a sex act on the minor, he drove the teen — who was not wearing pants and only had a blanket covering her lower half – to his home.

“(The father) stated he was woken up at around 1:45 a.m. by a daughter who advised that (the victim) had left with Cullen,” the affidavit reads. “(The father) stated that he went to look for Cullen and (the victim) but was unable to locate them. (The father) stated that he left his residence again around 5:45 a.m. to look again and observed Cullen pass him at a fast rate going back to his residence.”

The teen was examined at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by a sexual assault nurse examiner that same night after the party, according to the warrant.

This is not Elledge’s first run-in with the law, as he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in July 2015, resulting in four days in the Harris County Jail, according to records.

In addition, Elledge had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of criminal trespass just four months prior in March of 2015 and was sentenced to 15 days in the same county jail.

If convicted on this latest charge, Elledge faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $100,000.