Kids cream Cops again

DAYTON – If losing three years in a row to the kids from Just Amazing Youth Sports wasn’t bad enough for the Cops already, this go around, they were trounced in doubleheader action.

As always, the event serves as JAYS primary fundraiser annually and this year did not disappoint as they raised over $7,000 with their largest turnout to date.

“The event was amazing, we're always pleased with the turnout, but this year blew away any expectations I had. It was by far the biggest Cops vs. Kids fundraiser ever. It gets bigger every year,” said JAYS founder Jay Matlock.

On the court, it was another dominating performance from the Kids as they took it to the Cops, not once, but twice.

In game one, the younger members of JAYS set the court ablaze, jumping out to an early 34-point lead, before Martin Trahan finally got the Cops on the board as time was winding down in the opening half of play. Ultimately, it would be the Kids with a 52-10 victory capped off by Jacob Guia with a last-second shot.

In game two, the Cops faced off with their old foes for the fourth time, and despite falling yet again, the team comprised of local law enforcement was able to at least hold their opponents under 50 points, with a final score of 45-8.

“The kids had a great time being able to interact with law enforcement. We even had our athlete Ryder jump teams and play for the cops. I'd like to thank Sheriff Rader and John Coleman for getting local law enforcement to come out and play. We had the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Dayton PD, and Precinct 5 constables office all represented at the game,” said Matlock.

Matlock was grateful to everyone that came out and supported the organization and gave to help their efforts to provide a safe and fun environment for kids with special needs.

“Our volunteers from Houston Astros Nation and the Dayton Noon Lions club made sure the event went perfectly. I can't thank all the volunteers and the Just Amazing Youth Sports board of directors enough,” said Matlock.

Matlock also thanked all of the sponsors for making the event possible each year, but he really wanted to give credit to the kids and their families.

“None of this is possible without the dedication of our athletes and their parents; they're the real MVPs. We're just here to support them,”