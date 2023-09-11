Note leads to arrest at Cleveland truck stop

CLEVELAND – A 911 call regarding a female who passed a note to a store employee at Loe’s Travel Center, pleading for help, led law enforcement to a rather odd discovery.

Cleveland Police Officer T. Brown was dispatched to the truck stop, located at 107 FM 2025, on Monday, Sept. 4 at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, Officer Brown met with the store employee who had contacted dispatchers with the CPD. The employee advised Brown that a couple had entered the establishment and purchased time to use the paid showers available at the truck stop.

The female approached the store employee requesting extra towels. At that point, she gave the employee a handwritten note stating that she needed help and asking someone to contact the police, as she was being held against her will.

Upon reading the note, Officer Brown waited until the couple left the shower area. As the couple made their way to exit the establishment, Brown separated the male, who was identified as Gregg Alvin Prewitt, 44, from the female.

After checking his computer, Brown discovered that Prewitt was wanted out of Wise County for Assault/Family Violence - Impeding Breath. Prewitt was then taken into custody for the felony warrant. Following Prewitt's apprehension, Officer Brown met with the 44-year-old female victim.

He learned that Prewitt and the victim, who had been together for eight years, were from the Dallas area. Prewitt is the driver of a semi-truck and the victim frequently travels with him.

The victim claimed that when she attempted to leave the relationship, Prewitt began chaining her to the bed, which was located inside the semi-truck camper area and would not allow her to leave.

The victim then stated that she had been seeking opportunities to raise the alarm, however, this was the first time she was able to pass a note to get assistance from law enforcement.

Officer Brown corroborated the victim's accusations after locating and observing the chains that had been used to restrain her inside of the semi-truck.

Gregg Alvin Prewitt was charged with Unlawful Restraint, which is a third-degree felony. He is currently being held at the Cleveland Police Department jail and a $50,000 bond has been set by City of Cleveland Municipal Judge Ralph Fuller.



