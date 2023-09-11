Hornets run game too much for Trinity Posted in: Sports The Hornets Landon Ponton leaves the Trinity defense behind to score on a thirty-yard run to put up Hardin 23-0 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Hardin’s defense smothers the Trinity running back in their showtime victory last Friday night. HARDIN - The Hornets closed out Friday night with an impressive 36-8 victory over the Trinity Tigers, picking up their ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!