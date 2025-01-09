Officials take oath, encouraged to work together

-
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman reads a campaign placard belonging to her grandfather, former Liberty County Commissioner Pct. 3 Harold Rhoden, found in her grandmother Marcelene Rhoden’s Bible. Marcelene Rhoden also served as commissi
Liberty County Constable Pct. 2 John Tucker was the sole new official sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 2. 75th State District Judge Mark Morefield administered him the oath of office in one of the judge’s final acts in that office. The Vindicator | Russell Pa
Liberty County Jay Knight addresses the audience at the Liberty County Courthouse as he encourages all elected officials to try and work together. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
Liberty County Tax Assessor- Collector Richard Brown, Constable Pct. 6 Zack Harkness, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Constable Pct. 5 David Hunter, Constable Pct. 4 Robby Thornton, County Judge Jay Knight, Constable Pct. 3 Mark “Maddog” Davison, Constable Pct.2 John Tucker and Constable Pct.1 Tammy Bishop.