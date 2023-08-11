Oropeza pleads not guilty to 5 murder charges

COLDSPRING – Accused mass murderer Francisco Oropeza, 38, was in a San Jacinto County Courtroom for his arraignment on five counts of murder Thursday, where he pled not guilty.

During the proceedings, Oropeza entered a plea of not guilty to all five counts in the 411th District Court of Judge John Wells.

According to a report by FOX 26 Houston, attorneys for Oropeza requested GPS locations for officers the night of the killing and other law enforcement recordings.

Oropesa stands accused of killing Jonathan Casarez, 18, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Diana Velasquez Alvarado, 21, Daniel Enrique Las-Guzman, 9, and his mother, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25.

They died early April 29 at a residence off Walters Road in the Trails End Subdivision, just outside of Cleveland, when a man entered the house and began firing a .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle.

The deaths resulted in a four-day manhunt that saw well over 200 law-enforcement officials search for the suspect before finally locating him near Cut and Shoot, hiding under a pile of laundry.

Oropeza, initially identified by law officers as “Oropesa,” has remained behind bars since then on a total bond of $7.5 million.

A San Jacinto County Grand Jury handed down the five indictments in late June.

Now the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s office will set its sights on gathering evidence and conducting an investigation.

Oropeza is expected back in court on December 7.