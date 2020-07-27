From Out of the Oil Patch
A few weeks ago The Vindicator ran the obituary for Ernest Lee Wickesser, and only today did we discover he wrote a regular column for the newspaper in 1977-1978 called “From Out of the Oil Patch.”
We are sorry not to have known this earlier. No one here now was with the newspaper back then.
Here is Mr. Wickesser’s first column, published Jan. 6, 1977.
