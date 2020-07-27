Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Victor Vincent Lemelle, 1939-2020
DSHS improves reporting of COVID-19 fatalities
From Out of the Oil Patch

Posted in: News
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

A few weeks ago The Vindicator ran the obituary for Ernest Lee Wickesser, and only today did we discover he wrote a regular column for the newspaper in 1977-1978 called “From Out of the Oil Patch.”

We are sorry not to have known this earlier. No one here now was with the newspaper back then.

Here is Mr. Wickesser’s first column, published Jan. 6, 1977.

Click here for Mr. Wickesser's obituary.

