Victor Vincent Lemelle, 1939-2020

Victor Vincent Lemelle, 81, of Liberty passed away on Monday, July 20, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. He was born in Leonville, Lousiana, on March 23, 1939, to parents Lionel Lemelle and Cecilia Auzenne Lemelle.

Victor will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Throughout his career, he worked as a maintenance man for several distinguished companies, including Brown and Root, Dr Pepper and Chevron. If a washing machine or a lawn mower was broken in Liberty County, Victor was your man. He was a skilled mechanic and could fix anything. Victor was a family man, always up for reunions or visits from family and friends. Everyone knew Victor as a generous man who was a beacon of his community.

Victor was a member of The National Council, Knights of Peter Claver, for 50 plus years. He was a godly man and a member of Our Mother of Mercy Church for over 60 years. Victor loved zydeco music, western movies, scratching lottery tickets and going to the casino. He was a strong patriarch to his family and a good friend to all. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; son, Victor Vincent Lemelle Jr.; sister, Lorine Lemelle; brothers, Lionel and Joseph Lemelle; and granddaughter, Brandy Lemelle. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Adlean Lemelle; son, Bertrand Lemelle and wife Debra; son, Warren Joseph Lemelle and wife Carla; son, Leonard Lemelle and wife Rose; daughter, Victoria Ann Denson and ex-husband Herman; daughter, Lorine Lemelle and ex-husband Barry; daughter, Loraine Semien-Coates and husband Tracy; sisters, Angelina Papillion, Mable Marie Sam and husband Willie, Debra Lemelle-Thierry; brothers, Morris Lemelle and wife Celeste, Jesse Lemelle and wife Rosabelle, Sidney Lemelle and wife Mercy Lee, Jude Lemelle and wife Glenda; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas 77575. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames. Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Palms Cemetery in Dayton.

A word of tribute and/or condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservices.com.