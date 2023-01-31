Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding

the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source

Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial District Judge Chap Cain.

Pct. 4 Constable's Office executed the search warrant on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Pct. 4 Investigators searched the residence locating packaging material, digital scales, approximately 5 ounces of suspected marijuana, a handgun & small amount of cash.

The suspect in the investigation, Arthur Curtis Guillory Jr., 31, of Liberty, was placed into custody at the scene.

Guillory was incarcerated at the Liberty County Jail on one count of Delivery of Marijuana, more than One-Fourth Ounce but less than Five Pounds, in a Drug-Free Zone, a Third Degree Felony.

Constable Thornton asks that anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking contact local law enforcement or the Pct 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us

All tips will remain confidential.