Casino Night event to raise funds for LISD

LIBERTY – Imagine the fun and excitement of Vegas while raising funds for innovative educational opportunities along the way; well, imagine no further.

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation, in cooperation with sponsors Elite Electric and Von Schmidt Land and Cattle, is hosting its Casino Night event Saturday, March 4, from 7-10 pm at the Trinity Valley Exposition.

According to Foundation president Brandon Davis, the event should be a hit and go a long way to benefit education through grants awarded for innovative education programs throughout the district.

"To date, we have given out $288,259 in grants since the foundation was founded in 2007," said Davis.

Last year totaled $32,991 and allowed for the purchase of new audio and video equipment to be utilized by the Panther Sportz Network in their broadcasting endeavors. Another attractive grant allowed Liberty Middle School science classes to purchase virtual reality headsets and take virtual field trips.

Davis said the grants allow educators to purchase items above and beyond what the district can buy. Each spring, educators submit a grant application, and the foundation looks for proposals that will significantly impact educational experiences.

"If it is interesting and new, we try to fund it," said Davis.

Casino Night will have something for everyone with blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, and of course, slots. Professional dealers will be on hand to keep the action flowing through the night.

For only $75, guests will receive food, drinks, and poker chips to get started. In the event you run out, more will be available for purchase.

At the end of the night, you will be able to trade in chips for tickets and a chance to win door prizes valued at over $100. One such prize is a pair of tickets for Wicked at the Hobby Center.

There is also going to be a cash bar available to patrons at the event.

Another raffle opportunity is available for great prizes, with a Gucci Marmont handbag and a $1,300 sportsman voucher. Tickets for those prizes are $10 or $50 for six; you do not have to be present to win.

There will only be 300 tickets available for the event, and you can purchase them by visiting libertyeducationfoundation.net or by visiting the Liberty ISD Education Foundation at 1517 Trinity St. in Liberty. For more information, call 936-641-0367.

"I'd like to encourage everyone to buy tickets to support children's education opportunities in Liberty ISD," concluded Davis.