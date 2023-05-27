Pct. 4 investigation leads to multiple drug arrests

After numerous citizen complaints, investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office began an investigation regarding narcotics trafficking from a residence on Oilfield Road in Liberty. Pct. 4 Investigators were assisted by the Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable's Office in late April of this year.

Pct. 4 investigators conducted surveillance on the suspect residence and observed one of the suspects, identified as Donald Lewis Chambers, departing from the residence.

A Pct. 4 Deputy Constable was posted nearby, observed the suspect vehicle commit a traffic offense and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the Deputy and was eventually stopped on FM 3361 in Liberty.

Chambers, the driver, was arrested at the scene for Felony Evading with assistance from Pct. 1 Constable Office and Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Upon reviewing the dash cam footage of the pursuit later, it was discovered that a package was thrown from Chamber's vehicle.

A search of the area resulted in the seizure of a distributable amount of suspected methamphetamine and suspected crack cocaine.

The investigation was concluded on May 25, when Pct. 4 investigators executed two felony narcotics arrest warrants and one arrest warrant for Felony Tampering with Evidence issued for Chambers.

The arrest warrants were served at a residence located on Oilfield Road in Liberty. The US Marshals Service from Beaumont and the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable's Office assisted in the warrant service.

During the arrest warrant service, probable cause was established for a search warrant which was issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.

The execution of the search warrant resulted in the seizure of a distributable quantity of suspected crack cocaine and suspected methamphetamine. Suspected MDMA (Ecstasy), suspected Xanax and a handgun were also seized.

Two suspects were placed into custody at the scene. They are identified as and charged with the following offenses;

Donald Louis Chambers; Three counts Manufacture/Delivery CS PG-1 >=4g<200g, First Degree Felonies; One count Manufacture/Delivery CS PG-1 >=1g<4g, Second Degree Felony; One count Possession CS PG-3 less than 28g, State Jail Felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, Third Degree Felony.

Kerry Lamont Joiner; One count Manufacture/Delivery CS PG-1 >=4g<200g, First Degree Felony; One count Manufacture/Delivery CS PG-1 >=1g<4g, Second Degree Felony and Possession CS PG-3 less than 28g, State Jail Felony.

Additional suspects, not located on the scene during the investigation, are pending criminal charges.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us