Theresa Margaret Neuman Damek, an exceptional educator, loving wife, mother, and devoted sister, passed away on May 21, 2023, in Longmont, Colorado. She was born on July 7, 1942, in Cameron, Texas, to her parents Carl Neuman and Annie Hanel Neuman. She was married to Herman Damek on August 16, 1963.

Theresa's educational journey began in Dayton, Texas, where she graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 1960. She worked at Exxon while attending Lee College, but interrupted her education to devote her full attention to bringing up her three children. She ultimately went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education with honors from Lamar University, laying the foundation for her impactful teaching career. For over 20 years, Theresa taught math and science to 5th-grade students in Dayton. Her exceptional dedication and teaching skills ensured that her students always reached grade level and excelled academically. She was a source of inspiration and motivation for her students, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

As a mother, Theresa was actively involved in her children's lives, going above and beyond to support them in various capacities. She volunteered as a room mom, actively participated in the parent/teacher organization, and took charge of the concession stand and fundraising efforts as a dedicated band mom. Additionally, Theresa shared her faith and taught religious education at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, imparting her values and knowledge to the younger generation.

Theresa's loving and caring nature extended beyond her immediate family. She was a pillar of support for her siblings, always lending a helping hand. Known for her warm presence and unwavering support, Theresa was the one who could always be relied upon by her loved ones.

Outside of her professional and family life, Theresa had a passion for gardening, sewing, quilting and needlework, and baking. She excelled in these hobbies, bringing beauty and joy to those around her.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Florence Ann Neuman Fisher and Catherine Matilda Neuman Carter. She is survived by her husband, Herman Andrew Damek, daughters Brenda Damek and Denise Damek (Odle), son Herman Damek, Jr., sister Rose Marie Neuman McMillen, grandchildren Austin Damek, Emily Damek, Kaitlin Damek, Rachel Odle, and Sarah Odle, and numerous other family members and friends.

Theresa Margaret Damek will be dearly missed, but her impact as an educator, wife, mother, sister, and friend will live on in the hearts and memories of all those whose lives she touched. Her legacy of love, dedication, and selflessness will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

Pallbearers will be Austin Damek, Emily Damek, Tom Fisher, JJ McMillen, Ken McMillen, Michael Fisher, and Bobby Craig.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 1 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with a rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m., all at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. The service will be Friday, June 2 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton at 11:00 a.m., with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery in Eastgate.



