Pineywoods Rooters Entertainment to take over operations of The Texan Movie Theatre

PWR has signed a deal allowing them to take over operations at the Historical Texan Theatre in Cleveland Texas. With current movies in a single screen theatre dying off, the current owner was looking at what to do with the movie theatre. Shows were no longer sold out; seats remain empty and the movie business is no longer profitable. PWR Owner Curt Smith came up with a way to keep The Texan in operation and not lose the historical place. Rather than remodel it for retail or offices PWR has leased the building to now transition into a concert venue and event hall.

The last movies will be held at the theatre on September 8, 2022; after that time, PWR will take over and begin the transition of operations. The grand re-opening of the new PWR Texan Theatre will be November 5, 2022. More information on the Grand Re-Opening will be shared soon! PWR plans to put on events throughout the week, with headliner concerts on Saturdays. Plans for Comic Relief Nights and more are currently being planned. Releases of events and shows will be coming out in the next 7-10 days at which time ticket sales will also be available for purchase on the PWR website, pwrpromotions.com.

Changes will be minor, but will include available VIP seating in the balcony along with the first three rows in front of the stage seating area. Balcony concessions sales area, along with beer and wine sales will be available once the license approval is complete for the entire theatre.

PWR is proud to make this happen in such a historical theatre, something that has been done in cities all over Texas and beyond, Huntsville, Conroe, Houston, Dayton, are just a few that have transitioned the same way. All of these venues have had great success and are a fun place to go for events. Hours for shows will be from 7-10 for normal event shows and doors will open at 5 pm on show nights.

We at PWR are delighted to keep the Texan Theatre in its original state; it has been a staple in the city and county since 1939. We are honored to take over operations and turn this into an event hall for everyone to enjoy for years to come. We look forward to opening the doors on Nov 5th and sharing it with the community.