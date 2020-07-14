Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Primary runoff returns

News
The following reflects votes cast in Liberty County only.

Republican Primary runoffs    

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District

    

Jay Wright

 2,656 64.64%
 

Scott Golemon

 1,453 35.36%
County Court-at-Law No. 2    
 

Zack Zbranek

 1,634 36.55%

Wesley N. Hinch 2,836 63.45%

County Commissioner Precinct 1

    

Bruce Karbowski

 934 57.44%
 

Toby Wilburn

 692 42.56%

County Constable Precinct 1

    
 

Jacob Cantu

 560 45.79%

Tammy Bishop

 663 54.21%

County Constable Precinct 6

    

Zack Harkness

 575 64.53%
 

John Joslin

 316 35.47%

Democratic Primary runoff ballot

    

U.S. Senator

    

Mary “MJ” Hegar

 372 56.02%
 

Royce West

 292 43.98%

Railroad Commissioner

    

Chrysta Castañeda

 350 53.6%
 

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

 303 46.4%

 

