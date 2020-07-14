Primary runoff returns
The following reflects votes cast in Liberty County only.
|Republican Primary runoffs
|
Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District
|
☛
|
Jay Wright
|2,656
|64.64%
|
Scott Golemon
|1,453
|35.36%
|County Court-at-Law No. 2
|
Zack Zbranek
|1,634
|36.55%
|
☛
|Wesley N. Hinch
|2,836
|63.45%
|
County Commissioner Precinct 1
|
☛
|
Bruce Karbowski
|934
|57.44%
|
Toby Wilburn
|692
|42.56%
|
County Constable Precinct 1
|
Jacob Cantu
|560
|45.79%
|
☛
|
Tammy Bishop
|663
|54.21%
|
County Constable Precinct 6
|
☛
|
Zack Harkness
|575
|64.53%
|
John Joslin
|316
|35.47%
|
Democratic Primary runoff ballot
|
U.S. Senator
|
☛
|
Mary “MJ” Hegar
|372
|56.02%
|
Royce West
|292
|43.98%
|
Railroad Commissioner
|
☛
|
Chrysta Castañeda
|350
|53.6%
|
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
|303
|46.4%
