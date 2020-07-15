Randy Alan Page, 1955-2020

Randy Alan Page, 65, of Liberty passed away on Sunday, July 12, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 14, 1955 in Baytown to parents Donald Odell Page and Vivian Lavoice Coffman Page.

Randy graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown in 1973. He went on to become an offshore welder for most of his career. Randy raised nine children. He enjoyed fishing, old westerns and Star Trek. He liked to keep himself busy and was always tinkering with something. He loved his grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Janet Leigh Page. He leaves behind to cherish his memory son Vince Page and wife Stephanie; daughter Randi Michelle Walker and husband David; daughter Hannah Page; daughter Cassandra Page; daughter Vivian Page and partner Furious Stasiak; daughter Mandy Page; daughter Bambi Vavra; daughter Barbi Vavra; son Timothy Vavra Jr. and wife Kati and sister Donna Cashiola. In addition, he leaves behind 17 grandchildren and a treasure trove of other loving family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Pastor Chris Contreras of New Work Family Worship Center will officiate. If you plan on attending the service, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines in accordance with the Liberty County Order.

