Record levels ahead, voluntary evacuation encouraged

Officials are warning Liberty County residents in low-lying areas to act now and avoid the dangerous rising flood waters.

According to County Judge Jay Knight, the county is not calling for a mandatory evacuation but reserving that call for major catastrophic events like a hurricane.

"This is a voluntary evacuation along the low-lying areas of the county, unincorporated areas of the county especially," Knight said.

The judge listed several neighborhoods along the Trinity River, including New River Lake Estates, Old Snake River Lake Estates, Trinity River Lake Estates, Knights Forest, Horseshoe Lake Estates, Sam Houston Lake Estates, Cypress Lake Estates, Dayton Lake Estates, Six Lakes Estates, Harrison Subdivision, Moss Bluff, as well as all the areas along the east fork of the San Jacinto River on the county's north end.

"These will all be affected by what is going on now, and we haven't seen the worst part of it yet," Knight said.

Forecasts compare the current flooding event to 1994 levels that significantly impacted the area.

"This appears to be a bigger impact than the '94 flood," Knight said.

As leaders have declared disasters across the area, officials now must wait and see, as flood levels are expected to reach record levels, which are expected to come short of only the flooding of Hurricane Harvey.

The Lake Livingston Dam is currently discharging a record rate of water at 124,066 cfs, and the Trinity River is expected to crest sometime Saturday at around 32 feet and remain until around Tuesday before waters begin to subside. That is less than a foot from the crest level during Harvey of 32.7 feet.

Knight reemphasized to anyone impacted that they should make plans to evacuate and get to safety.

"If you know that your location floods and you know that you're going to be in danger in any way, or maybe stuck out in your location, go to higher ground," Knight said.

The state, county, and several local cities have already issued disaster declarations ahead of the flooding, and resources are being readied across the impacted east Texas areas.

"Right now, we have a whole lot of assets that are out helping people," Knight emphasized.

According to Knight, that includes local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife and other agencies at the ready.

"Everyone has rallied together to help, and that's what we do. We take care of each other," Knight said.

Knight doubled down again to ask residents to be ready and stay safe as the flooding worsened across the area.

"I'm asking you to consider your families, consider your property as well, but your families the most and let's all work together to get through this," Knight concluded.

Flooding has affected roadways throughout the area, with high water, trees down and wild animals fleeing for higher ground. If you are out and about, staying alert and using caution is essential.

All schools across the county are closed on Friday, with several impacted already with early releases on Thursday.

More rain is forecast for Friday afternoon and could have a significant impact.

Updates will be provided as they are available.