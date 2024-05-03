Officials update flooding issues

Flooding continues to envelop Liberty County, and officials are still urging residents in low-lying areas to stay on alert and get to a safe place.

County Judge Jay Knight said that officials remain on high alert but noted that flooding issues in Plum Grove and Colony Ridge appear to be leveling out as of early Friday afternoon.

Early Friday, Plum Grove joined other government entities and filed a disaster declaration stating that the city would likely suffer widespread and severe property damage.

Knight is positioned at the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management along with OEM Director Bill Hergemueller and other emergency response personnel monitoring flooding from the Trinity and San Jacinto Rivers.

According to Hergemueller, the San Jacinto appears to have crested, and the discharge had decreased along that waterway. In contrast, the discharge rates at the Lake Livingston Dam are being maintained at over 124,000 cfs.

Hergemueller said the most significant concern remains to be any additional rainfall, hoping for the best and improved conditions.

"Our concern is that as soon as the crisis goes down in East Fork of the San Jacinto River and the water goes down and all of that flows that's when the Trinity River cranks up," Knight said.

The Trinity is expected to crest around noon on Saturday at the US Highway 90 bridge, and officials believe that roadways between Liberty and Dayton may be impacted later today.

Highwater areas are across numerous roadways in the county with barriers set up, and Texas DPS Sgt. Rob Willoughby made it clear that crossing barriers is against the law.

On FM 563 and the Moss Bluff area, rescue workers warn residents to get out now if they can, and they are advised that roadways have a great deal of water over them.

According to Knight, he has been in contact with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and they are working to provide more assets to the county as waters continue to rise.

For emergencies, dial 911, or to arrange an evacuation, contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500.