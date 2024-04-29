River nearing record levels, residents warned

Heavy rains made their way through the area Sunday night, and the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management is warning low-lying residents to be alert.

OEM officials say that rainfall totals across the county ranged from 5 to 9 inches during the overnight rainfall, and residents should consider leaving their homes and making their way to higher ground.

The record water level for the Trinity River Bridge at US Highway 90 was 32.7 feet during Hurricane Harvey. Current estimates expect the river to come just short of that number, estimating 31.9 feet without any additional rainfall.

Officials say the current discharge from Lake Livingston is 95,880 cubic feet per second and will remain at that rate until conditions improve.

Rains are expected to continue throughout the week, impacting the county's risk of flooding.

The Vindicator will provide updates as they are made available.