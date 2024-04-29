Sattler announces bid for Liberty City Council

Greg Sattler has announced his bid for an at-large position on the Liberty City Council in the May 4 election.

Sattler has been a resident of Liberty County since 1979, growing up in Dayton, where he went to school. In 1991, he moved to Liberty, where he has resided ever since.

Sattler is married and has five children and nine grandchildren.

He is a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge and has worked in the construction business for over forty years.

He has been involved in residential construction and commercial developments but has spent most of his career in the oil and gas industry.

“I have managed budgets from one thousand dollars to six billion dollars. I have executed large-scale, multifaceted, complex projects and maintenance programs in the private and public sector,” Sattler said.

He believes his experience in the construction industry will help bring knowledge to the infrastructure issues plaguing Liberty for years.

“My technical knowledge of the construction industry coupled with my extensive commercial background will help ensure a sound investment of taxpayer dollars on projects,” Sattler concluded.