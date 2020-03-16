Sam Houston Center, Dayton Community Center closing

Tonight the Dayton City Council voted to extend its Emergency Disaster Declaration originally issued Friday by Mayor Caroline Wadzeck. Without the council’s vote and under the mayor’s authority alone the declaration could remain in force no more than 7 days. It is now effective until further notice.

The extended declaration now prohibits gatherings in the city of 10 people or more, but it excepts businesses, schools and institutes of higher learning.

The declaration also gives City Manager Theo Melancon authority to close the Jones Library and the Dayton Community Center until further notice, which he will do, and to waive late fees on utility bills.

The Community Center and library staffs will be kept busy assisting in other departments.

Liberty’s Emergency Disaster Declaration

Earlier today, Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett issued a 7-day Emergency Disaster Declaration prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more.

Liberty declarations reads in part, “The City of Liberty is prohibiting in-person interactions of large events and mass gatherings of ten (10) persons or more including conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.”

But, like Dayton’s, exceptions are made in Liberty declaration for the day-to-day operations of schools, institutes of higher learning, and businesses.

Sam Houston Center is temporarily closed

The following announcement was issued by the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center Manager Alana Inman:

“From Tuesday, March 17, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission is closed until further notice. This includes all public services at the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty to break the cycle of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and minimize risk of exposure by our staff and our clienteles.

“Patrons needing assistance with the archives, genealogy, or other services are encouraged to leave a voicemail at 936-336-8821 and a staff member will call you back. Alternatively, patrons may email samhoustoncenter@tsl.texas.gov instead of leaving a message.

“Additional information regarding services you may access online is available at the Center’s website, tsl.texas.gov/shc.”