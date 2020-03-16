Kenneth J. Kittell, 1932-2020

Kenneth J. Kittell, 87, of Colmesneil passed away, Thursday, March 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty. Officiating will be Brother Edwin Findley.

Ken was born April 19, 1932, the first of two sons to Boyd and Florence Adams Kittell in Beaumont. Boyd was a tuba player for the old Magnolia Refinery Band. Ken graduated from South Park High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 10 years, with time spent overseas in Morocco and Okinawa. He resigned with the rank of master sargent. For over 25 years Ken delighted in supplying the spotlight as a member of the United Artist Union for music events in Jefferson County and other lightings for Bonnie Cokinos Productions. After working for Unocal for 29 years, he retired to Colmesneil on Frog Pond Lake. He spent 15 years driving the school bus for Woodville. He assisted his wife in maintaining and operating the Opera House in Woodville from 1981-1996. Ken was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Woodville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Florence Kittell; son, Charles Kittell; stepson, Stephen Lee Hunt; and brother, Glen Ray and wife, Pat Kittell.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann Kittell of Colmesneil; sons, Winn Kittell, Paul Kittell, and Reagan Kittell and wife Lauri; daughter, Holly Weeks and husband Kent; stepchildren, Kathryn Eyleen Hunt Williams Bergold, Jonnie A. Hunt, Nick Wood, and Harrison Bridges; granddaughters, Sarah Ann Hunt, Amanda Belle Hunt & husband, Marlon Baltodano, Catherine Michelle Hunt, and Rebecca Ann Williams; great-granddaughter, Chloe Grace Hill; and nieces, Kelly Kittell Edwards and husband, Greg, and Karen Kittell. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Nan McCoy Kittell.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, 12345 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78753.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.