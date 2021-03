The State will having the mobile clinic for the second round of vaccines for the individuals that visited the Save the Seniors Mission on March 11-12, 2021 at the Jack Hartel Building.

Date: April 1st and 2nd

Time: 8am to 4pm

Where: Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto, Liberty, TX 77575

For: 2nd Round for Seniors that received vaccines on March 11-12 at the clinic

THERE WILL BE NO APPOINTMENTS FOR THIS CLINIC. YOU WILL REGISTER ONSITE.