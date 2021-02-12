AREA SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Cleveland ISD:

Monday, February 15th: No Students/ Teacher & Staff will have a Professional Development Day via remote.

Tuesday, February 16th: CISD CLOSED - No School/No Remote Learning.

Dayton ISD:

Monday, February 15th, is a student holiday.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 all classes and student activities are canceled.

Liberty ISD

Monday February 15th, is student holiday.

Tuesday February 16th, all classes and student activities are canceled.

Hardin ISD

Friday February 12th and Monday February 15th students are out for Holiday.

Tuesday February 16th schools will be closed due to inclement weather.

Students will return on Wednesday February 17th.

Junior High and High School students will continue instruction virtually on Tuesday the 16th. (For the Elementary: If possible, we encourage our students to log in to Google Classroom and work on assignments provided by the teacher. We also understand this may not be possible for all our students. For our students who do not have access to Google Classroom, we are encouraging them to focus on their Accelerated Reader books.) The safety of our students and Hardin community is of our utmost priority, please do not put yourself in harm’s way attempting to go to a public hotspot if you do not have internet access at home. Please stay safe and warm this weekend.

West Hardin CCISC

Winter break is next week (February 15-19).

Hull-Daisetta ISD

School will be closed until Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:00am

Devers ISD

School will be closed Feb, 15 and Feb.16.

Remote learning for students will be in place any day they are not in school.