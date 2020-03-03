Select early and absentee returns

Folks in the new County Election Administrator’s Office are busy tonight totaling the primary votes. Local Republicans are gathered at Generations Coffee shop to await the returns.

So far only early and absentee returns have been released.

Among early and absentee voters in the Republican Primary voting for County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge, 35.18 percent went for Wesley Hinch, 31.85 percent for Zack Zbranek, 15.67 percent for Farrah Harper, 10.86 percent for Michelle Mangum-Merendino, and 6.45 percent for Terry Denise Bacon.

In the race for District Attorney, 54.83 percent of early and absentee voters voted for Jennifer Bergman, and 45.17 percent for Logan Pickett.

For Precinct 1 County Commissioner, Bruce Karbowski leads with 39.89 percent, with Toby Wilburn taking 27.28 percent, James Carson 25.09 percent, and Rodney Williams getting 7.74 percent of the early and absentee vote.

Early and absentee voters in the Precinct 3 County Commissioner race went two-to-one for David Whitmire over incumbent James Boo Reaves. Whitmire got 66.7 percent of their vote.

For Precinct 1 Constable Bill Griffin received 31.39 percent, Tammy Bishop 10.23percent, Jacob Cantu 28.57 percent, and Wayne Moody 10.23 percent.

For Precinct 4 Constable Robby Thornton received 72.71 percent, and Gordon Bean got 27.83 percent.

For Precinct 6 Constable Zack Harkness drew 462 votes, John Joslin 347, and Cedric McDuffie 51.

From those voting early or absentee, in the presidential race, 29.82 percent of Liberty County Democrats went for Joe Biden, 25.52 percent for Michael Bloomberg, and 24.61 percent for Bernie Sanders.

Among early and absentee voters in the Liberty County Republican Primary, 95.49 percent voted for Donald Trump.

In real numbers that is 5,653 Republicans voted for Trump and 229 Democrats voted for Biden.

Again, this is from only the early and absentee returns. There's much more to come.