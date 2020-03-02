Ames and Raywood likely to lose land to US 90

TxDOT has plans to more than double the width of an 11-mile stretch of Highway 90 from FM 563 in Liberty to Highway 61 in Devers. With the railroad running parallel to the highway most of the way, and assuming TxDOT is not going to make the railroad move, land for widening the highway will have to be taken from property owners along the south side.

This will hit highway-side property owners in Ames and Raywood along with all of the others between Liberty and Devers.

Local residents with something to say to TxDOT or any questions to ask about its project will have their chance this tomorrow evening from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Liberty City Hall.

Currently, that 11-mile stretch of the Highway 90 right of way is 120 feet wide. TxDOT plans to make it 250 feet wide.

The public meeting on the proposed improvements tomorrow night will be conducted in an “open house” format with informational displays and attendees can come and go at their convenience.

Wednesday, March 18, is the deadline for submitting public comments on the project.