Shop safe, shop smart, let’s all do our part

Brookshire Brothers thanks its shoppers for joining with them to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The Lufkin-based grocer appreciates the care its customers have shown for our employee-owners and each other by practicing social distancing and healthy habits while shopping. This way the community grocer can continue to provide food and essential goods in the safest manner possible. Here are some of the ways our folks on the front lines are working to keep our stores safe, stocked and open to serve our communities:

Urging customers to send someone else to shop if you believe you, or anyone with whom you have had close contact with may have an active case of COVID-19 or are tested and the results are pending, or have symptoms of fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath.

Reminding customers to have only one family member in the store shopping at one time.

Encouraging social distancing through store signage, floor decals and ongoing in store announcements.

Installing plexiglass partitions at each check lane, pharmacy counter, deli counter and courtesy booth.

Sanitizing high touch areas continuously and reinforcing proper handwashing, disinfecting and cough covering practices.

Monitoring the wellbeing of our employee-owners.

Reminding shoppers to leave their reusable shopping bags at home.

Inviting our customers to bag their own groceries if they’d like. Please let your cashier know when you enter the check lane that you’ll be sacking your own.

Encouraging shoppers to only purchase what they need for their family, be mindful about leaving product on the shelves for others and offer to shop for a friend or neighbor in need.

Keeping updated on COVID-19 through official websites like cdc.gov, dshs. texas.gov and ldh.la.gov.